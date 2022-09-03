ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,151,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 13,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,500.5 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
