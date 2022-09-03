ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,151,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 13,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,500.5 days.

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

