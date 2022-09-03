APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 45,124 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,124 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.67% of Crown worth $92,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Crown Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $91.37 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

