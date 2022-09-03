Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. On average, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

