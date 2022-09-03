Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $339,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

