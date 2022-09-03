Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,795,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

