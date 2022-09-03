Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009065 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $71.17 million and $24.14 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132082 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034474 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022203 BTC.
Aragon Coin Profile
Aragon is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Aragon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.