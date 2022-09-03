Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 5%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 2,685,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,028,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Arc Minerals Stock Up 5.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.28 million and a PE ratio of 315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 7.28.
About Arc Minerals
Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.
