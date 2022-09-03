Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 912,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of ARNC opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,349,000 after buying an additional 3,626,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

