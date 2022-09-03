Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Ares Management by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

