AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

