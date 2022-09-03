Attila Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2,912.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Attila

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

