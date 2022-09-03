Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.48. 2,449,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

