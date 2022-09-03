Avaware Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,319.00 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Avaware coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.82 or 0.07859295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00163140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00309132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00779035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00593068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.