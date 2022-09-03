Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $145.95 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
