Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.