Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

