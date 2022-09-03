Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average is $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.