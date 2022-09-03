Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $180.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

