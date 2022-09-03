Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 36,036 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,036 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 890,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

