Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,879 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $65,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

