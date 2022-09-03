Bango (LON:BGO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Bango in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON:BGO opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Bango has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £151.34 million and a P/E ratio of 335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.38.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

