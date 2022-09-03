Bank of America Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $125.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NYSE CTLT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Catalent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Catalent by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 189.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

