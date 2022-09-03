Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.45 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $13.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.48. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$156.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.26.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.4 %

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$118.79 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

