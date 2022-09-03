Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00278658 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.