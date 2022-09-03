Barclays Cuts Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLN. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,414 ($29.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,696.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,923.80. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,334 ($28.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52).

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Derwent London

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma purchased 1,261 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.