Barclays Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $309.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $324.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.