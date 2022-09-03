Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.95) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,525 ($30.51).

Relx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,251 ($27.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,326.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,300.57. The company has a market cap of £43.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,779.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($31.84).

Relx Cuts Dividend

About Relx

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 6,296.30%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

