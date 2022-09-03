Barclays Trims Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Target Price to $35.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 4.0 %

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brigham Minerals

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,960. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

