BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

