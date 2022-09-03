BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
BDO Unibank Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
