Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 63,036 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 223,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $7.24 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. Magnite’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

