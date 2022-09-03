Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.