Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,206 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

