Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 345 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $434.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.48, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.08 and its 200 day moving average is $493.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

