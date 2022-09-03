Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,521 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

