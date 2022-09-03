Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

PM stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.