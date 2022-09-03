Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

