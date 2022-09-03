Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 109 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.51 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.50 and a 200 day moving average of $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

