Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

