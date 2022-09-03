Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 290 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $88.39 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

