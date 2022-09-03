Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

