Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 152634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

