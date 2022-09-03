Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

