Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.13.

BBY stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $116,725,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,674,000 after purchasing an additional 514,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

