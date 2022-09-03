Big Lots, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of BIG opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $618.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

