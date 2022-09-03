Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $137,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.32. 93,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,266. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $825.63.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

