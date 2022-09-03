BioPassport Token Reaches Market Cap of $10.86 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $510,432.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022204 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

