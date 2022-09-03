Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Up 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €42.50 ($43.37) and last traded at €42.50 ($43.37). 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.40 ($43.27).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $840.89 million and a P/E ratio of -30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.34.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

