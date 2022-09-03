Bitcoiva Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $200.19 million and $313,211.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $12.48 or 0.00063226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

