BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,908. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

