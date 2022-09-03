BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 220,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

